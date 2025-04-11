Menu Content

Politics

People Power Party Reveals Names of 8 Primary Candidates

Written: 2025-04-16 13:21:38Updated: 2025-04-16 15:22:57

People Power Party Reveals Names of 8 Primary Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party has announced the names of the eight candidates who will compete in the first round of its presidential primary. 

The party’s election committee said Wednesday that the candidates are former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, Reps. Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo, former legislator Yang Hyang-ja, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former party leader Han Dong-hoon. 

The committee released the list after reviewing applications from eleven people. 

The head of the election committee, Hwang Woo-yea, said it looked at the applicants’ competitiveness and their suitability as presidential candidates. 

Public opinion polls will be conducted Monday and Tuesday to decide which four candidates will advance to the second and third rounds of the primary, with the results to be announced on Tuesday.

For the second round, which will decide the winner on April 29, public opinion polls and votes from dues-paying members will count equally. 

If a candidate wins the majority of votes, a winner will immediately be declared. 

If not, another round of polls and member votes will be held May 1 and 2, with the final candidate to be confirmed at a party convention scheduled for May 3.
