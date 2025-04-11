DP’s 3 Presidential Primary Candidates Pledge Fair Fight

Photo : YONHAP News

The three candidates who will run in the Democratic Party’s presidential primary pledged to ensure a fair and clean campaign during an event at the National Assembly on Wednesday.Former party Chair Lee Jae-myung, Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon and former DP Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo made the pledge as they met for the first time since registering as candidates for the primary.Lee, who is widely considered the front-runner, said the June 3 presidential elections will serve as a watershed that will determine whether the nation steps toward the future or back into the past and whether its society becomes one that is full of hope or continues to be full of despair and suffering.Stressing that the Democratic Party candidate must win the presidential race, Lee said winning the election will be a historic responsibility for the party.Former Rep. Kim, for his part, said he is honored to be part of a primary that he said aims to unite the candidates for the sake of a power transition.He then expressed his hope that the primary race will establish a culture and practice in which candidates humbly accept the results and actively support the candidate who advances to the presidential race.Gov. Kim pledged all-out efforts to be picked as a president or presidential candidate with expertise in economic issues, saying he is deeply honored to have the opportunity.