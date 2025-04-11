Gov’t to Enhance Evacuation System for Fast-Spreading Wildfires

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to enhance the country’s evacuation system for fast-spreading wildfires in the wake of last month’s wildfires in the southeastern Gyeongsang region, which killed 31 people.The interior ministry, the Korea Meteorological Administration and the Korea Forest Service announced steps to improve the system Wednesday.The government will first improve the system to predict how far wildfires will spread, after taking into consideration not only average wind speeds but also maximum instantaneous wind speeds.Based on such predictions, the government will designate as “risk zones” areas where wildfires can be expected to spread within five hours, requiring immediate evacuation.Areas where fires can be expected to spread within eight hours will be designated as “potential risk zones,” and preparations will be put in place in case evacuation is necessary.The government added that in the event of a power outage or communication failure, which happened during last month’s fires, it will use civil defense alert terminals, outside broadcast trucks and village patrols to deliver evacuation information.