Photo : YONHAP News

Five hiking trail courses near the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) in Gangwon Province will be open to the public starting from Friday.According to Gangwon Province on Wednesday, the five courses of the DMZ Peace Trail comprising Cheorwon, Hwacheon, Yanggu, Inje and Goseong, will be open through November 30.The DMZ Peace Trail was created to enable visitors to experience the ecosystems, culture and historical resources that can only be seen in areas near the DMZ as well as part of efforts to foster areas near the DMZ as global tourism attractions and to revitalize such areas’ economies.Each course will be available one to two times a day and either four or five times per week.The trails will not be operated in July and August due to hot weather.