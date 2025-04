Photo : YONHAP News

Memorial services are taking place nationwide to mark the eleventh anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster on Wednesday.The April 16 Foundation started its memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Hwarang Amusement Park in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, featuring a video screening, a choral performance and a musical.The organization April 16 Promise National Solidarity will hold a memorial service at 4:16 p.m. in front of the Sewol ferry memorial space in Seoul’s Jung District, featuring a moment of silence, flower offerings and performances.Another memorial service took place this morning in front of the Sewol Ferry Memorial Hall at Incheon Family Park.There was also a memorial service at the Sewol Ferry Memorial Hall in Paengmok Port in Jindo County, South Jeolla Province, at 1 p.m.