Democratic Party Primary Kicks Off with Online Voting in Chungcheong Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party’s presidential primary has kicked off for a 12-day run with the participation of former party Chair Lee Jae-myung, Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon and former Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo.The party began online voting on Wednesday for party members in the Chungcheong provinces, which will continue through Friday.It plans to hold online voting for party members in the Gyeongsang provinces from Thursday to Sunday, in the Jeolla Provinces between Wednesday and Saturday of next week, and in the Seoul Metro area, as well as in Gangwon Province and on Jeju Island, between next Thursday and Sunday.The results will be revealed on the last day of voting for each of the four areas.Voting by the electoral college will run for two days, sometime between Monday and Sunday of next week.The final candidate will be confirmed that Sunday, based on the results of the online voting and the electoral college votes.If no candidate wins the majority of votes, a runoff ballot will be held between the top two candidates.The party plans to hold a TV debate for all three candidates on Friday after selecting one terrestrial broadcaster.