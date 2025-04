Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s 40 medical schools have agreed to lower the admissions quota for the 2026 academic year back to three-thousand-and-58 students.An association of the heads of the 40 schools reached the agreement Wednesday during a virtual meeting on next year’s admissions quota and how best to normalize med school education.The change is in line with a proposal from the medical schools that the government agreed to in March, but only if medical students returned from their leave of absence.The government is said to have virtually drawn up a motion to lower the admissions quota for the 2026 academic year back to the pre-reform figure and make an official announcement Thursday.