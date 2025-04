Photo : YONHAP News

GM Korea has dismissed rumors that General Motors(GM) will leave South Korea due to uncertainty stemming from the United States’ tariff policies.Gustavo Colossi, vice president of sales, service and marketing at GM Korea, said Wednesday during a media event that the company will continue to release new product lines in the future and pursue its existing strategies in South Korea.He also said it is company policy not to respond to speculation and rumors.GM Korea recently told its union that it plans to produce an additional 21- thousand new cars, including the Chevrolet Trailblazer, at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon.Yoon Myong-ok, the company’s chief marketing officer and head of communications, stressed that the Bupyeong and Changwon plants are operating normally and will continue to supply automobiles to meet market demand.