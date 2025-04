Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended an event marking the completion of ten-thousand new housing units in Pyongyang on the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung.According to the North’s Voice of Korea and other media outlets on Wednesday, Kim attended the ceremony in the city’s Hwasong area on Tuesday to mark the completion of the third phase of a large-scale housing project.After cutting the ribbon, the regime leader reportedly met with workers and older adults who will be living in the new housing units, as well as military personnel who are taking part in a project to build 50-thousand housing units in the capital.Pyongyang announced its plans to build the 50-thousand housing units at the eighth Workers’ Party Congress in January 2021, declaring that it would complete ten-thousand units per year over the next five years.The country completed the first phase of the project in 2023 and the second phase in 2024.