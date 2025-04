Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has suspended acting President Han Duck-soo's nominations of two new justices to its bench announced last week.The Constitutional Court said on Wednesday that it granted an injunction request by lawyer Kim Jung-hwan.With the decision, parliamentary confirmation hearings and appointments of the justices will be withheld until the court renders its verdict on the constitutionality of nominations done by an acting president.Han named Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court, last Tuesday to replace outgoing constitutional court justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son.