Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will conduct an inspection of aging sewage pipes throughout the city after they were cited as a major cause of recent sinkholes.City officials said Wednesday that they will complete the inspection of high-risk areas by next year, and carry out pipe maintenance based on the assessment.Since last September, Seoul City has been inspecting pipes nearing 30 years old and plans to soon inspect those older than 30 years.Officials also said that as of December 2023, 30-point-four percent of Seoul's ten-thousand-866 kilometers of sewage pipes were classified as “super-aged,” having been in place for over 50 years.The city said it has spent about 200 billion won, or around 141 million U.S. dollars, on pipe maintenance for about 100 kilometers each year, but it still needs an additional 100 billion won from state coffers.