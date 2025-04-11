Gov't Urges Domestic Airlines to Thoroughly Enforce Emergency Exit Safety Measures

Photo : KBS News

The government urged domestic airlines to strictly enforce emergency exit door safety measures after a passenger on an Air Seoul flight opened the emergency exit while the plane was preparing for takeoff.According to the transport ministry and the aviation industry on Wednesday, the ministry sent an official notice to eleven domestic airlines, including Air Seoul, requesting stricter enforcement of emergency exit safety measures.The ministry called on the airlines to improve aviation safety education and promotion through cabin stickers and in-flight announcements, as well as training cabin crew to better monitor passengers showing abnormal behavior.The government also urged regional aviation offices in Seoul, Busan, and Jeju to ensure airlines are carrying out these reinforcement steps.In 2023, the ministry introduced a guideline for airlines to improve emergency exit safety, including giving priority for seats near emergency exits to firefighters, police officers and military personnel.On Tuesday, a female passenger on an Air Seoul flight preparing to depart from Jeju for Gimpo International Airport opened an emergency exit door, claiming she had experienced claustrophobia.