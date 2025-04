Photo : YONHAP News

Suspected sinkholes were reported Wednesday afternoon near Apgujeong Station on Seoul Subway Line Three and near Dolgoji Station on Line Six, prompting authorities to temporarily close some nearby roads.According to local district offices, police and fire authorities, a suspected sinkhole was reported in front of Exit Four at Apgujeong Station at around 4:50 p.m.A police investigation found the incident was not a sinkhole, but a slight subsidence of nearby temporary pavement measuring five centimeters long and 60 centimeters wide.The suspected sinkhole in front of Exit Six at Dolgoji Station was reported around 5 p.m., but authorities determined it was a pothole measuring five centimeters long and 50 centimeters wide.Neither of the cases involved casualties.