Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has vowed not to rush tariff negotiations with the United States.Choi made his position clear on Wednesday during a hearing of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which is considering a motion for his impeachment.The minister stressed that the government will never rush trade talks with the U.S., saying the final decision should be in the hands of the new government.Choi said the government is working to explain its positions and prepare information in response to questions from the U.S. side.The minister will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington.