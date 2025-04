Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s official development assistance(ODA) to developing countries reached nearly four billion dollars last year, a record high.The Office for Government Policy Coordination said Thursday that South Korea’s ODA posted three-point-94 billion dollars last year, citing preliminary data from the Development Assistance Committee(DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.It is the highest figure since the nation joined the DAC in 2010.In terms of the dollar amount of ODA it provided, South Korea ranked 13th among the 32 DAC member nations last year, climbing a notch from the previous year.But in proportion to gross national income, the figure amounted to zero-point-21 percent, placing South Korea 26th among the 32 countries.The government has allocated six-point-five trillion won from this year’s budget for ODA, or about four-point-57 U.S. dollars, up one trillion won from a year ago.