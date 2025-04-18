US Embassy Denies Busan Consulate Might Close

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid media reports that the Donald Trump administration is considering closing U.S. embassies and consulates in various countries, including one in the southeastern port city of Busan, the U.S. embassy in Seoul said no such announcement has been made, adding that the consulate is operating normally.Responding to questions about the possibility of its closure, the U.S. embassy in South Korea said Thursday that the U.S. State Department continually evaluates its global programs and postures to best respond to current challenges on behalf of the American people.CNN reported on Tuesday that it had obtained an internal State Department document recommending the closure of ten U.S. embassies and 17 consulates, including the consulate in Busan.The report came amid massive budget cuts to the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.The Busan consulate opened in 1983 during the visit to South Korea of then-President Ronald Reagan, to promote economic exchanges and improve the friendly relations between the two allied nations.