Medical Community Positive on Medical School Admissions Quota Freeze

Photo : YONHAP News

The medical community has positively evaluated the government's decision to return the number of medical school admissions quota to three thousand 58 for the 2026 academic year, the figure set before its push for an increase.Korean Medical Association spokesperson Kim Seong-geun said Thursday that the confirmation of the quota returning to its original figure is a "step forward," viewing the government's decision positively.However, Kim said that the medical community is cautious about how medical students will receive the decision and how residents and interns who do not have a proper way to return to work will react, and added that it's difficult to make any hasty predictions.The cautious remarks come as many remain skeptical about whether medical students will participate in classes simply with the decision to freeze the quota at three-thousand-58, given the lack of trust due to a year-long political conflict.However, some medical residents who left their workplaces in a boycott of the quota increase are optimistic, calling on the government and the legislature to speed up dialogue to resolve the issue of returning to work.