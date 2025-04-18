BAI: Moon Administration Manipulated Housing Price Statistics 102 Times

Photo : YONHAP News

The Board of Audit and Inspection's(BAI) audit results have confirmed that the previous Moon Jae-in administration distorted major national statistics in the areas of housing, income and employment for several years.The BAI announced on Thursday that it had determined that the presidential office and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport at the time, instructed the Korea Real Estate Board(REB) to adjust the housing price fluctuation rate downwards a total of 102 times.It also ordered the board to distort statistics to make it seem like the Moon administration's real estate policies were effective.The audit also showed that the presidential office and the land ministry violated the Statistics Act by ordering the provision of housing statistics in advance and refusing the REB's request to stop on 12 different occasions.The BAI also pointed out that the presidential office and the land ministry received the statistics in advance while exerting their influence to adjust the statistical figures.