Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean and Japanese national baseball teams will play exhibition games at the Tokyo Dome in Japan in November.The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) and the Nippon Professional Baseball(NPB) held a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday and announced that the two national teams will play two exhibition games at the Tokyo Dome starting on November 15.The two teams have set up the matches for baseball fans seeking to watch games after the end of their regular season, while also in preparation for the World Baseball Classic(WBC) slated for March 2026.South Korea and Japan will compete in Group C, along with Chinese Taipei, Australia and the Czech Republic in the first round of the WBC held at the Tokyo Dome next year.Japan has won a record three WBC titles, including the last one in 2023.