Medical School Admissions Quota Reverts to 3,058 Students for 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lowered the nation’s medical school admissions quota for 2026 to three-thousand-58 recruits, returning the number to where it was two years ago in an effort to resolve a prolonged standoff with the medical community.Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, accompanied by the heads of the Korean Association of Private University Presidents and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges, announced the decision Thursday at a briefing at the government complex in Seoul.The lower quota for 2026 is consistent with a pledge the government made last month on the condition that all medical students return to school by the end of March to normalize the medical education system.Last year the government decided to raise the 2025 quota to five-thousand-58 as part of efforts to address a chronic shortage of doctors.In response, medical students and trainee doctors across the country boycotted classes or walked off the job in protest, affecting health care services.According to the latest data, the rate of participation in classes stood at 40 percent for medical schools in Seoul and 22 percent for those outside the capital, with only four medical schools reporting participation rates of more than 50 percent.Although these figures do not meet the government’s expectations, Minister Lee said the admissions quota was adjusted after taking into account suggestions from university presidents and medical school deans, who stressed the urgent need to normalize medical education.In addition, the government will revise the enforcement decree of the Higher Education Act to lay a legal foundation to adjust the number of medical school students recruited next year.But both the government and the medical education leaders reiterated that this year there will be no academic flexibility and degrees must be earned in accordance with school regulations.Minister Lee said today’s announcement will end social controversy over the medical school enrollment quota.He went on to express his hopes for cooperation to normalize medical education and reform the health care system for the sake of the country’s future.