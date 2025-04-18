Menu Content

Japanese Media: Trump Mentioned Defense Costs in Tariff Negotiations

Written: 2025-04-17 15:29:52Updated: 2025-04-17 15:46:14

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned an increase in Japan’s defense burden as the two countries kicked off tariff negotiations in Washington on Wednesday, according to Japan’s Kyodo News, citing a Japanese government official.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun(Nikkei) reported that during the talks, Japan demanded the elimination or reduction of tariffs, while from the U.S. side it appeared there was a demand for security guarantees.

Shortly after the first round of negotiations, Japan’s economic revitalization minister and tariffs negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, told reporters the exchange rate did not come up, but he did not comment on whether security issues were discussed.
 
In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also sidestepped questions regarding bilateral defense issues with the U.S. 
 
Ahead of the negotiations, in a Truth Social post, Trump said, “Japan is coming in today to negotiate Tariffs, the cost of military support, and ‘TRADE FAIRNESS,’” suggesting that defense costs would be on the agenda.
