Photo : YONHAP News

A court has ordered Former President Moon Jae-in’s daughter to pay a fine of 15 million won, or 10-thousand-560 U.S. dollars, for drunk driving and running illegal Airbnbs.The Seoul Central District Court handed down the ruling for Moon Da-hye on Thursday, citing her high blood alcohol level while behind the wheel as well as the long duration of her illegal accommodation business and the large profits she reaped from them.Earlier, the prosecution asked the court to sentence Moon to one year in prison.Moon was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and side swiping a taxi with her car in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood in October last year.Separately, she is accused of running two Airbnbs in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District and one on Jeju Island without official registration.The prosecution plans to decide whether to appeal after reviewing the ruling.