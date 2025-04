Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Association of Medical Colleges urged medical school students to act responsibly and attend classes as it hailed the government’s decision to lower the medical school admissions quota for 2026 to three-thousand-58.The association’s president, Lee Jong-tae, said during a briefing Thursday that students must act responsibly to avoid negative consequences.Lee said though most students in the nation’s 40 medical schools have returned to school, many continue to hesitate or refuse to attend classes.Stressing that outstanding issues concerning health care reforms are up to policy experts, Lee said the students have done their part and that now it is time to take part in classes and seek ways to have their views reflected.Lee then reaffirmed that the 2025 academic year will proceed by the book, without any adjustments.