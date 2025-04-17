Gov’t Reduces 2026 Medical School Admissions to Previous Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has snapped back the nation’s medical school enrollment quota for 2026 to the former level in order to resolve a 14-month standoff with trainee doctors and medical students. After the government virtually abandoned ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s med school admissions hike, the Korea Medical Association, representing the nation’s private practitioners, welcomed the move.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: The government has lowered the nation’s medical school admissions quota for 2026 to three-thousand-58 recruits, reverting the number to where it was two years ago.Education Minister Lee Ju-ho announced the decision Thursday after a prolonged standoff with the medical community.[Sound bite: Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (Korean- English)]“Following the adjustment of the medical school admissions figures, I sincerely apologize to the public, which had high hopes for an increase, and for causing concerns that we are backtracking on medical reforms. The government still believes that medical reforms are necessary, including an increase in the medical school admissions quota.”However, the minister explained that increasing the quota would not serve the intended purpose when students are boycotting classes.In a controversial plan to overhaul the nation’s medical sector, the government pushed ahead and raised the 2025 quota to five-thousand-58.In response, medical students and trainee doctors across the country boycotted classes or walked off the job in protest.[Sound bite: Education Minister Lee Ju-ho (Korean- English)]“It is now time for students who have yet to return to make a decision. This is the last chance, given the undergraduate curriculum and the schedule of the next entrance exam. Please return to class before it is too late.”With former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s signature policy initiative essentially scrapped, the Korea Medical Association, representing the nation’s private practitioners, welcomed the move.However, the Korea Alliance of Patients Organizations slammed the government for failing to see its medical reforms through in the face of pressure from doctors.The health ministry also issued a statement, saying it is unfortunate the government couldn’t stand its ground and had to change its principles.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.