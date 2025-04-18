Assembly Passes Bill Extending State Support for Jeju Air Crash Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a bill to extend state support to the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in December.The bill, approved Thursday, authorizes government payouts to assist the victims and their families with living expenses and medical costs.Families of victims aged 14 and under will receive support payments equivalent to standard life insurance benefits for adults.The government will offer psychological counseling and other assistance to those who took part in the rescue and recovery efforts or provided medical treatment after the crash.People involved in the investigation and media coverage, or in related volunteer service, will also be eligible.The bill allows public support for corporate bodies established by the bereaved families to commemorate the victims and to facilitate the introduction of preventive measures, and for the state to lead commemorative projects.The bill will take effect two months after its promulgation.