Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Assembly Passes Bill Extending State Support for Jeju Air Crash Victims

Written: 2025-04-17 17:30:09Updated: 2025-04-17 17:33:35

Assembly Passes Bill Extending State Support for Jeju Air Crash Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a bill to extend state support to the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in December.

The bill, approved Thursday, authorizes government payouts to assist the victims and their families with living expenses and medical costs.

Families of victims aged 14 and under will receive support payments equivalent to standard life insurance benefits for adults.

The government will offer psychological counseling and other assistance to those who took part in the rescue and recovery efforts or provided medical treatment after the crash.

People involved in the investigation and media coverage, or in related volunteer service, will also be eligible.

The bill allows public support for corporate bodies established by the bereaved families to commemorate the victims and to facilitate the introduction of preventive measures, and for the state to lead commemorative projects.

The bill will take effect two months after its promulgation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >