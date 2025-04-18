8 PPP Primary Candidates Pledge Fair Race, Hold Draw for Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

The conservative People Power Party’s(PPP) eight presidential primary candidates gathered Thursday to pledge a fair primary process and held a draw for an upcoming debate.Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and former Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yang Hyang-ja will take part in Saturday’s debate on the nation’s youth and future.North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo, PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon will participate in Sunday’s debate on a plan for social unity.The former labor minister vowed to defeat DP front-runner Lee Jae-myung, while Rep. Na promised to defend freedom and the country.The former Daegu mayor said he intends to fight for a righteous nation, the former PPP chief for a change in politics and generation, while the others - Yoo, Ahn, Yang, and Lee - each claimed to have the winning hand over the DP.