Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party's(DP) three presidential primary candidates each put forth detailed campaign pledges ahead of the June 3 snap election.Former DP leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday discussed the domestic defense industry as the nation’s new growth engine to overcome the current crisis of low growth.Lee pledged to establish the central city of Sejong as the administrative capital, and the nearby city of Daejeon as the global science capital.Former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who discussed carbon reduction policy with Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, the visiting mayor of the Swedish city of Malmo who led the region's eco-friendly urban transition, came to the fore as the right person to tackle the climate crisis.Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon who was visiting the central Chungcheong region for the second day, promised major reforms to the presidential office, the finance ministry, and the prosecution.