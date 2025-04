Photo : YONHAP News

A revision bill to combine the collection of broadcasting license fees with household electricity bills passed the National Assembly in a second vote.The revisions to the Broadcasting Act were approved Thursday with support from 212 of the 299 lawmakers, surpassing the two-thirds quorum required for passage.The bill was opposed by 81 lawmakers, while four abstained and two votes were invalid.Under the revisions, license fees that fund public broadcasters Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) and Korea Educational Broadcasting System(EBS) will be collected through household electricity bills.In January, then-acting President Choi Sang-mok exercised the presidential veto right against the bill after its initial passage led by the Democratic Party(DP).