Photo : KBS News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) found that another Chinese media public relations firm stole names of South Korean media outlets and opened fake websites.According to the NIS on Thursday it confirmed that Chinese company Quanmeishe operates seven websites using the stolen names of South Korean media outlets, including The Seoul Shinmun.The domain of the websites were in China, the United States and Singapore.The NIS said it has not yet confirmed any problematic content leaks on the websites.The agency previously disclosed in 2023 that Chinese media public relations firms had operated about 200 websites disguised as those run by South Korean outlets.