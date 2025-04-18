Foreign Minister: S. Korea to Use Shipbuilding, LNG as Leverage in Tariff Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul says the government seeks to position its shipbuilding and liquefied natural gas(LNG) capabilities as leverage in tariff talks with the United States.Cho conveyed the information to reporters on Thursday, the final day of his three-day trip to Vietnam, saying U.S. President Donald Trump himself mentioned shipbuilding and LNG projects.The minister said Seoul has leverage in talks with Washington, as these sectors require other countries such as South Korea and Japan.He added that South Korea and Vietnam are looking to resolve issues with the United States in a friendly manner by offering “carrots,” as he put it.Cho said South Korea and Vietnam agreed to communicate closely in the process of responding to the U.S. tariffs by sharing information on the outcome of their talks with the U.S.After a phone call with acting President Han Duck-soo last week, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he and Han discussed South Korea’s trade surplus with the U.S. as well as tariffs, shipbuilding, the purchase of U.S. LNG, and a joint venture concerning the Alaska gas pipeline project.