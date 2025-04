Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s steel exports to the United States fell nearly 20 percent in March, the same month the Trump administration’s 25 percent tariff on steel imports took effect.According to the Korea International Trade Association on Friday, South Korea’s steel imports to the U.S. came to just 340 million dollars in March, down 18-point-nine percent from a year earlier.The volume of those steel exports slipped 14-point-nine percent to 250-thousand tons over the same period.The United States slapped a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a ten percent tariff on aluminum imports, starting March 12.The move effectively nullified the tariff quota deal that the U.S. and South Korea signed in 2018, under which no tariffs were charged on steel from South Korea up to a maximum of around two-point-six million tons.