The International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) has dismissed North Korea’s request to investigate its claim that South Korean drones intruded on Pyongyang’s airspace last year.An official at the South Korean foreign ministry said Friday that the North’s claim was not accepted at the ICAO Council meeting on April 1 and the council decided no action was necessary.In October last year, North Korea accused South Korea of sending drones to scatter anti-North Korea leaflets over its capital city, and early this year it asked the UN agency to launch an investigation targeting the South Korean government.Under ICAO regulations, the agency’s council must discuss all issues brought up by a member state.The case was dismissed in a closed-door meeting comprising 36 council members, including South Korea and China.