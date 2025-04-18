Selling Streak Persists among Foreign Investors Trading S. Korean Stocks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors sold more than one-point-six trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in March, or about one-point-13 billion U.S. dollars’ worth, continuing a selling streak for the eighth consecutive month.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Friday, foreign investors sold a net one-point-64 trillion won worth of local stocks last month.Foreign investors net sold one-point-12 trillion won in the main KOSPI bourse and 513 billion won in the secondary KOSDAQ market.After the sell-off, foreign investors owned 703-point-nine trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of March, accounting for 27-point-three percent of total market capitalization.Investors from Singapore were the top net sellers, offloading two-point-six trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Norway at six trillion won.Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net five-point-87 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.