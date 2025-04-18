Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Selling Streak Persists among Foreign Investors Trading S. Korean Stocks

Written: 2025-04-18 09:17:46Updated: 2025-04-18 09:20:50

Selling Streak Persists among Foreign Investors Trading S. Korean Stocks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors sold more than one-point-six trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in March, or about one-point-13 billion U.S. dollars’ worth, continuing a selling streak for the eighth consecutive month. 

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Friday, foreign investors sold a net one-point-64 trillion won worth of local stocks last month.

Foreign investors net sold one-point-12 trillion won in the main KOSPI bourse and 513 billion won in the secondary KOSDAQ market. 

After the sell-off, foreign investors owned 703-point-nine trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of March, accounting for 27-point-three percent of total market capitalization.

Investors from Singapore were the top net sellers, offloading two-point-six trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Norway at six trillion won.

Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased a net five-point-87 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >