Photo : YONHAP News

A court has granted permission for the media to film and photograph criminal trial proceedings for former President Yoon Suk Yeol next week.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday allowed media outlets to capture images of Yoon in the courtroom during the second hearing of his insurrection trial, set for 10 a.m. Monday.The court denied permission to do so during the first hearing earlier this week, prompting criticism that Yoon was getting preferential treatment.The court explained at the time that it received two requests from the press to film the proceedings, but denied both as they were submitted too late and there was little time left to seek Yoon’s opinion as required.Under Supreme Court rules, the presiding judge may allow filming during a trial if the defendant agrees.However, even without consent, the judge may give permission if it is deemed to serve the public interest.