Trump Orders USTR to Assess Trade Practices of Major Seafood Producers

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order directing his government to devise measures to counter unfair trade practices and nontariff barriers on the part of major seafood-producing countries.Trump signed the order Thursday, instructing the Commerce Department, the U.S. trade representative, and a pan-governmental task force on the seafood trade to produce a comprehensive seafood trade strategy within 60 days.In the executive order, titled Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness, Trump instructed the U.S. trade representative to review the trade practices of major seafood-producing countries, including illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and the use of forced labor in seafood supply chains.The review of forced labor practices in seafood supply chains appears to target North Korea and China.In February, the London-based Environmental Justice Foundation released a report that said North Korean workers on Chinese fishing vessels were subjected to extreme forms of exploitation, amounting to slave labor.