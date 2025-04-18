Menu Content

S. Korea Won’t Appeal Int’l Court Ruling on Compensation for Mason Capital

Written: 2025-04-18 10:38:56Updated: 2025-04-18 11:45:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided not to appeal an international court’s decision to uphold a ruling in an investor-state dispute settlement.

The justice ministry said Friday that it made the decision after in-depth discussions with government-appointed law firms and external experts. 

The decision comes about a month after the Singapore International Commercial Court turned down the Seoul government’s request to annul the 43-point-eight billion won judgment against it in favor of U.S. hedge fund Mason Capital.

That’s about 3 million U.S. dollars that Seoul was ordered to pay Mason to compensate the company for losses it incurred in a controversial merger in 2015. 

Mason filed the case in September 2018 over the merger of two units of Samsung Group, claiming the South Korean government exerted undue pressure on the National Pension Service, a major shareholder of Samsung C&T, to vote in favor of its merger with Cheil Industries.

Mason held two-point-18 percent of Samsung C&T’s shares at the time of the merger.
