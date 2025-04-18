Gallup Poll: Lee Jae-myung Leads with 38%; 3 Conservative Rivals Tied at 7%

Photo : KBS

A new poll shows that former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a solid lead among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election.In a survey of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 38 percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and acting President Han Duck-soo, who has not said he will run, tied for second place with seven percent each.Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon secured six percent of the vote, followed by New Reform Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok with two percent.Gallup said this is the best showing so far for the former Democratic Party chair.Approval ratings for rival political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 42 percent of the vote, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 34 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.