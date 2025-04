Photo : YONHAP News

The government reviewed and approved a supplementary budget proposal during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.Presiding over the meeting, acting President Han Duck-soo said the government sought opinions from the National Assembly and compiled an extra budget focused on projects that rival parties could agree on.The 12-point-two trillion won budget, amounting to almost eight-point-six billion U.S. dollars, will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval early next week.The acting president urged politicians to put the nation and the economy first, and to swiftly pass the budget bill without any political considerations.Stressing the timely execution of the budget, Han said the bill’s swift passage will significantly alleviate the difficulties facing the people.