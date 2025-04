Photo : KBS News

The Seoul High Court has decided to allow former President Yoon Suk Yeol to again use a private underground entrance to access a district court for the second hearing of his criminal trial, if he makes the request.The court announced the decision Friday ahead of the second hearing, set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Seoul Central District Court.The Seoul High Court explained that it made the decision in consideration of the request from the Presidential Security Service and the need to enhance security after the riot at the Seoul Western District Court in January.Yoon was allowed to use the underground entrance to enter the Seoul Central District Court for the first hearing earlier this week, prompting criticism that he was enjoying preferential treatment.