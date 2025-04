Photo : YONHAP News

Cigarette sales posted a decline for the second consecutive year last year, but sales of e-cigarettes logged growth of more than eight percent.According to the finance ministry on Friday, South Koreans bought some three-and-a-half billion packs of cigarettes last year, down two-point-two percent from 2023.The figure marked a drop for the second straight year, having dipped zero-point-six percent on-year in 2023.When taking into account sales of duty-free cigarettes, the nation’s tobacco sales amounted to nearly three-point-seven billion packs, down one-point-seven percent.Meanwhile, sales of e-cigarettes climbed eight-point-three percent from 2023 to stand at 660 million packs last year, accounting for 18-point-four percent of total tobacco sales.