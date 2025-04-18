Acting President Pledges Greater Support for People with Disabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo vowed to expand support for people with disabilities as the country celebrated the 45th National Day of People with Disabilities.Han made the pledge Friday during a ceremony to mark the occasion and said South Korea must become a country where people with disabilities can lead peaceful, stable lives, adding that this is essential for national unity.The acting president said the government will devise within the year a comprehensive plan on managing the health of people with disabilities, which initially was set to be announced in the latter half of last year.He also vowed to expand the scope of the personal budget program for people with disabilities, with the central government taking over from the 17 local governments to make it a nationwide program.The program, which is being carried out on a trial basis, provides money or vouchers that people with disabilities can use for services designated by the health minister.