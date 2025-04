Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will assist Peru in the preservation and utilization of Machu Picchu, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.The Korea Heritage Service announced on Friday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Peru’s culture ministry on boosting exchanges and cooperation in the area of cultural heritage.The memorandum includes an Official Development Assistance(ODA) project in which South Korea and Peru are working to establish a system on preserving and utilizing Machu Picchu, which was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983.This would involve evaluating the safety status of the ancient Incan citadel, devising measures to prevent damage and keep maintenance.Deliberations are underway to launch the project next year, with the Korea Heritage Agency set to lead the initiative.