Defense Ministry Dismiss, Suspend 7 Military Officers Linked to Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense announced on Friday that it has issued a dismissal and suspension order due to the indictment of seven military officers, including the former head of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group Col. Kim Hyun-tae, in connection with the December 3rd martial law.Of the seven military officers, Defense Ministry Investigation Headquarters Chief Park Heon-su was suspended from duty, while the other six were dismissed from their positions.As a result of the dismissal and suspension due to indictment order, they will remain on trial in military courts, while maintaining their military status.If a suspension from prosecution is issued, they will only receive 50 percent of their normal wages and will not be able to hold other positions until their sentences are finalized for the charges they were indicted.The defense ministry has also issued similar orders to military commanders who were indicted before them, including former martial law commander Park An-soo.