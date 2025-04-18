Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Trump Expects Tit-for-Tat Tariff Battle with China to End in Weeks

Written: 2025-04-18 14:57:08Updated: 2025-04-18 17:31:33

Trump Expects Tit-for-Tat Tariff Battle with China to End in Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News / UPI

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says his country is just weeks away from a deal with China amid a fierce trade war with the world’s second-largest economy. As Chinese President Xi Jinping tours Southeast Asia in hopes of winning allies to combat Trump’s trade protectionism, Washington is pursuing one-on-one talks with Seoul and other key trading partners. 
Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the latest.

Report: 
[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]
(Reporter: So they reached out after the 145 percent tariffs?)
“Oh, yeah. Sure. A lot. All the time. We’re talking.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that an end might be in sight for the ever-intensifying trade war with China. 

[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]
(Reporter: You are talking directly to President Xi?)
“I don’t want to say that. It’s just not appropriate.”
“I think we’re going to make a deal with China. We’re going to make a deal with everybody. And if we don’t make a deal, we’ll just set a target and we will live with that. And that’ll be fine.”
(Reporter: How much time?)
“I would think over the next three or four weeks, I think maybe the whole thing could be concluded.”

The U.S. president has slapped ten percent tariffs on most imports into the U.S., while putting a 90-day pause on higher duties for countries that run trade surpluses with the U.S. 

But in the relentless tit-for-tat standoff with Beijing, Washington has imposed 145 percent duties on Chinese goods and China has countered both with a 125 percent retaliatory tariff and nontariff barriers intended to inflict pain on the U.S. side.  

Chinese President Xi Jinping is touring neighboring countries in an attempt to form a unified front against Trump’s protectionist moves.
 
The Trump administration, for its part, is spurring one-on-one negotiations with key trading partners, including South Korea, before a multilateral scrum is established. 

With Trump expressing his preference for all-in-one deals, which for South Korea could mean bundling together trade issues and defense costs, Seoul is sending key officials to Washington next week. 
Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >