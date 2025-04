Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's fourth military reconnaissance satellite will be launched from a U.S. base on April 22.The Ministry of National Defense announced on Friday that it plans to launch the spy satellite from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Tuesday morning Korea time.The satellite will be loaded onto a Falcon-9 space launch vehicle.The latest launch is part of the South Korean military '425 Project' to launch five reconnaissance satellites for the purpose of monitoring the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding areas.After launching the first satellite in December 2023, the military plans to launch the fifth satellite by the end of the year.