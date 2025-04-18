Large Rallies Scheduled in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Large-scale rallies are scheduled to take place in various parts of Seoul this weekend.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people are expected in Seoul’s downtown areas and the Gangnam area on Saturday.Also on Saturday, the Christian Council of Korea will host an Easter event along Sejong-daero in Jongno District, while progressive groups are set to gather near Changdeok Palace and march toward Sungnyemun Gate.Conservative groups, including the far-right Liberty Unification Party, will rally near Deoksu Palace before marching toward Anguk Station.In the Gangnam area, conservative groups will hold demonstrations around Seoul National University of Education.On Sunday, the Korean Medical Association will hold a rally near Sungnyemun Gate.The police agency plans to dispatch around 270 officers to the rally sites to control traffic and operate changeable vehicle lanes to manage the flow of traffic.