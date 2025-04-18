Constitutional Court Justices Moon Hyun-bae, Lee Mi-son Retire

Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court’s acting President Moon Hyung-bae and Justice Lee Mi-son held their retirement ceremony on Friday, ending their six-year terms of service.The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in the Constitutional Court auditorium, with Moon calling on the court to make well-grounded decisions to fulfill its mission as outlined in the Constitution.He also stressed the importance of respect for the court’s rulings, saying that while fair criticism of its verdicts should be permitted, personal attacks should be avoided.Lee said she has worked hard to ensure that the Constitutional Court fulfilled its function of protecting basic human rights and upholding the constitutional order, while being careful to act fairly and without bias.Without Moon or Lee, the Constitutional Court will operate with seven sitting justices for the time being.Earlier this week the court unanimously voted to grant an injunction suspending the nominations of Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun, in response to a challenge to acting President Han Duck-soo’s authority to choose Constitutional Court justices.