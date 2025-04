Photo : YONHAP News

Rain showers are expected for most parts of the nation on Saturday amid warm temperatures.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, rain will begin to fall on the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the central and northern regions of Gangwon Province on Saturday morning before spreading nationwideRain will continue to fall through Sunday morning in some parts of the country, with rainfall expected to record between five and 20 millimeters.Morning lows will range between ten and 17 degrees Celsius, while afternoon highs will stand between 16 and 27 degrees.