Photo : YONHAP News

A burial ceremony will be held next week for a Canadian veteran who fought as part of Canada's contingent among the United Nations forces during the 1950-53 Korean War.According to the Office of the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea on Friday, the late William J. Chrysler will be laid to rest at the cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.The late veteran, who was born in the Canadian province of Ontario in 1930, passed away last November at the age of 94.Chrysler took part in the three-year conflict on the Korean Peninsula between December 1950 and November 1951.Following the war, Chrysler returned to South Korea in the 1970s to work as an engineer and trained groups of young men who later worked with him on various infrastructure projects in the country.The late veteran's son, Greg Chrysler, said the country had been a part of his father and has become his legacy.