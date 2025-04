Photo : YONHAP News

The seasonal flu epidemic among children and young people continues this spring season.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, 21-point-six out of every one-thousand outpatients nationwide were suspected of having contracted the influenza virus between April 6 and 12.The latest weekly tally is 27-point-eight percent higher than the previous week’s figure of 16-point-nine per one-thousand patients, and the highest for the week since 2019, when the rate reached 42-point-one per one-thousand.The flu season typically peaks between late December and early January, then declines, then resurges among students with the start of the new school year in March.The KDCA advised the public to receive vaccinations, wash their hands, cover their mouths when coughing and wear masks to help prevent infection.